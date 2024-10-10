A Boston Pizza in St. Catharines could have its liquor licence suspended for 60 days after allegedly intoxicated patrons were involved in a fatal car crash.



According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, a number of patrons, at the restaurant on Ontario Street, were served alcohol on the evening of Sunday Dec. 17th and the early morning hours of Dec. 18th last year.

The crown agency also says the establishment continued to serve the people alcohol, even after showing signs of intoxication.

The AGCO said the patrons were then involved in a single vehicle crash after leaving the Boston Pizza in a car.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was killed, while the other sustained unknown injuries.

"Bars and restaurants have a duty to serve responsibly in order to keep their communities safe and avoid preventable harm. Responsible service saves lives and prevents tragedies like this one," Dr. Karin Schnarr, AGCO's CEO and registrar, said in the release.