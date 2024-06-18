United Way Niagara has announced that Brad Steeves will return for a second year as the 2024 Campaign Chair.



Steeves is the President of Beatties Business Products.



Last year’s campaign raised $5.2M under his leadership.



Officials say his continued support this year promises to further strengthen the community, ensuring that the vital services and support provided by United Way Niagara can reach even more individuals in need.



“For a community to be great, it has to work for everyone living there. With many individuals facing challenges, investing in the social safety net that supports our neighborhoods is more crucial than ever. It’s a core value at Beatties, and it’s something I personally believe in. I have personally witnessed the remarkable efforts of United Way Niagara in supporting and empowering the most vulnerable in our region. It is a privilege to build on the momentum of last year and continue the important work by leading the campaign once more.” – Brad Steeves, President of Beatties Business Products



The 2024 Campaign will kick off on September 10 at the Third Annual Firetruck Pull at Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

The fundraising goal will also be announced at the event.



“We are so excited to have Brad return for a second year as Campaign Chair. His leadership during the 2023 campaign was admirable, helping us raise a record amount. We couldn’t be happier to have him continue with the United Way team. We are confident that with his dedication and vision, this year's campaign will be another great one and allow United Way to continue to make a significant impact across the region.” – Frances Hallworth, CEO of United Way Niagara