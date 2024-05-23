Regional Chair Jim Bradley says the region made its case during 'Niagara Week' at Queen's Park.

Chair Bradley and other politicians from the region were in Toronto last week to advocate for issues here in Niagara.



He says the message was clear, the region needs to build a new $400-million wastewater treatment plant in South Niagara, but they can't afford to do it alone.



Click HERE to listen to Chair Bradley discuss the issues on The Drive.



Bradley and others met with as many ministers as possible and connected the wastewater discussion to housing, something the province has made a priority during this term in office.



Bradley adds the plant would help the new hospital and it would eliminate capacity issues in other areas of the region.

