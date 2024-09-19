The new South Niagara Hospital is the recipient of a $2.5 million donation courtesy of the Branscombe family.

The donation is toward the "It's Our Future" campaign and will see $2 million donated in support of the Mental Health & Addictions and $500,000 towards Endoscopy equipment.

In recognition of The Branscombe Family Foundation's generosity, the Mental Health and Addictions Ambulatory Services department will be named "The Branscombe Family Foundation Mental Health and Addictions Services."

Additionally, three endoscopy rooms and the Outpatient Care Procedures Waiting Area will bear The Branscombe Family Foundation's name.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health said “In Niagara, we are seeing a significant rise in mental health patients accessing hospital services. That's why this generous $2.5 million gift for the Branscombe Family Foundation Mental Health and Addictions Services is so important and impactful. It will help us offer much needed care to more people in need in Niagara.”

Located at the corner of Montrose and Biggar roads in Niagara Falls, the new hospital will have 469 beds, adding 156 more beds to the Region. It will feature centres of excellence in complex care, wellness in aging and stroke, a full-service Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit, surgical care, dialysis, and more.