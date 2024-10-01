The BraveHearts Gala in support of the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre is set for later this month.

This year the event features an intimate concert with Canadian legends and Juno Award winners Sam Roberts and Joel Plaskett.



The night also includes a dinner by Wellington Court and some special auction items.



Click HERE to listen to Brian Bratt, Executive Director of the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre, discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning.



The hope is to raise $250,000 to support children who have been victims of abuse and have experienced trauma in Niagara.



The event is set for Wednesday, October 23 at Central Niagara (680 York Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

For tickets visit https://www.kristenfrenchcacn.org/events/braveheartsgala/