A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in an alleged killing spree in Toronto, Niagara Falls, and Hamilton.



Niagara Police have arrested a woman they believe is responsible for three recent deaths, including the killing of a 47-year-old man who was walking his dog in Niagara Wednesday afternoon.



A woman in her 60s was found dead inside her home in Toronto on Tuesday with visible trauma to her body.



The next day, Wednesday, 47-year-old Lance Cunningham was killed after being attacked as kids were getting let out of school, at John Allan Park in Niagara Falls.



Yesterday, at 12:30 p.m., a 77-year-old man was found stabbed in a Hamilton parking lot on MacNab Street North.

Mario Bilich was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Niagara Police linked the cases, and arrested 30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar in the Burlington area.



She is charged with first degree murder in the Hamilton homicide and second-degree murder in the Toronto and Niagara investigations.

Police say the suspect knows the victim in the Toronto murder, but they believe the attacks in Niagara and Burlington were random and she did not know the men.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen Kauldhar between October 1st to October 3rd at 5:45 p.m. to call them.



Detectives are also attempting to identify a woman who bought clothing at Giant Tiger on Guelph Line in Burlington, which the suspect had in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via the dedicated hotline at (289) 248-1058.



To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 of submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

