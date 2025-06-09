Niagara Health is adjusting hours of operation at urgent care centres in Fort Erie and Port Colborne.

Officials say due to a critical shortage of doctors they will be implementing reduced summer hours at both centres, to ensure other Regional emergency rooms are kept open 24/7.

Starting in July, the Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre will be closed on Fridays, and in Port Colborne the centre will close on Saturdays.

Both will also be closed Canada Day and the Labour Day weekend.

The Fort Erie location will be closed on the Civic Holiday weekend in August as well.

Chief of Staff, Dr. Kevin Chan says he knows the closures are frustrating and concerning for residents, but they are needed to keep the Welland, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls emergency rooms open 24/7.

Niagara Health says while they have been working hard to recruit doctors, they have over 100 shifts that are not covered by a doctor.

The closures will continue until early September.