Positive news for the many Niagara residents who depend on the tourism sector.



The CEO of Niagara Parks, David Adames tells CKTB, the summer tourism season in Niagara Falls is tracking ahead of expectations.



Adames estimates they are pacing about 10 percent higher than last year, at this time.



"Tourism is in full recovery and full growth mode. We are doing very well in the domestic market, so those visitors coming from the Greater Toronto market, perhaps flying into the Pearson Airport as well and making their way into Niagara. We are seeing border numbers busier than they have been as well."

Over 50 percent of Niagara Parks revenue comes from international visitors including 70 percent from the U.S. alone.

Officials were heading into the summer season with high hopes, following the unprecedented media coverage of the total solar eclipse on April 8th.



Thousands flocked to Niagara Falls to watch the event, resulting in 45,000 unique media stories, which generated over 33 billion impressions, worth an estimated $5.7 billion in advertising value.

Over 40,000 jobs in Niagara are in the tourism sector.