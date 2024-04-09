A Brock University professor has been named as an influential leader.

Professor Samir Trabelsi, is one of 22 business school faculty members from around the world named to Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business 2024 Class of Influential Leaders.

AACSB is the longest-serving accrediting body for business schools, accrediting less than six per cent of business schools globally.



Their annual Class of Influential Leaders highlights faculty at accredited institutions who are advancing new knowledge and creating impact in business and society through their research.



Professor Trabelsi is the CPA Ontario Distinguished Scholar and a Professor of Accounting and Governance at Brock’s Goodman School of Business.



His research bridges the gap between academic insights and real-world applications, promoting better governance and sustainability reporting in the corporate world.



“Dr. Trabelsi’s work demonstrates the potential of business school research to address some of today’s most critical challenges,” says Lily Bi, AACSB President and CEO. “The knowledge he is producing will help inform and create real change in the world.”

“This recognition is a powerful validation of my work on governance and sustainability, affirming my belief that academic research and business schools can drive meaningful change,” Trabelsi says. “It fuels my passion to continue exploring innovative solutions to the urgent sustainability challenges our planet faces, knowing that my contributions can make a tangible difference in business and society. My goal is for my work to inspire a shift from sustainability as a mere compliance exercise to a core, value-driven principle embedded within the DNA of organizations,” he said. “Ultimately, I envision a future where business success and sustainability are inextricably linked, leading to a more equitable, resilient and thriving world for all.”