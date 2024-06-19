A Brock student, who was paralysed a few weeks ago, is celebrating walking across the stage at her convocation.

Sophie Roy's story begins months ago when she started getting back pain that progressively got worse.



The 24-year-old was diagnosed with Cauda Equina Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that occurs when a collection of nerves that rest at the base of the spinal cord become compressed.



It left her paralysed from the waist down and two weeks before convocation she underwent emergency spinal surgery.



Sophie worked with her physiotherapist and was able to recover enough to walk across the stage for her convocation last week.

Click HERE to listen to Sophie share her story on Niagara in the Morning.

The Concurrent Education grad will now work on her recovery and launching into her career as a teacher.

