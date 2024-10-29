Brock University is getting ready to host hundreds of prospective students and their families at its Fall Preview Day this weekend.



The event is being held at the University this Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will feature guided tours of Brock’s main campus, the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts in downtown St. Catharines and a variety of residence options.

Guests will also have the chance to explore Brock’s classrooms, labs and service areas to gain a hands-on look at the University’s academic and social spaces.



An 80-booth Information Fair is also taking place that day to showcase various academic programs, admissions, and scholarship information.



“This event is all about connecting prospective students and their families with the heart of the Brock experience,” says Carly Dugo, Senior Recruitment Officer, Events and Operations. “Whether they’re discovering our state-of-the-art facilities, hearing directly from passionate faculty or getting a feel for campus life, we’re here to help each visitor see how they can thrive as part of our community.”

