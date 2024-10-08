New research out of Brock University is looking at the ways medical use of cannabis has changed since legalization.

Associate Professor of Operations Research Michael Armstrong looked at how the number of Canadians seeking medical cannabis licenses changed after July of 2018.



He says immediately there was a marked drop following legalization.



Armstrong says there was another drop at the end of 2019 right around the time edibles hit the market in most areas of the country.



He notes that those that kept their license at that time also started accessing more cannabis.



Armstrong adds that he doesn't anticipate major fluctuations in the future unless the government makes changes to the pricing structure or accessibility of medicinal cannabis.

