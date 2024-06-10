Brock University has issued a statement as a pro-Palestinian protest continues this week during spring graduation ceremonies.



Officials say they respect the right of all Brock community members to express their views peacefully without preventing graduates and their families from celebrating at Convocation.



”“We recognize that world events are weighing on the hearts and minds of our students, faculty and staff. Freedom of expression is one of Brock’s foundational values and guiding principles, and we are committed to the free and open exchange of ideas and civil debate."



The newly formed group called 'Brock for Palestine' will be holding a silent protest as the University each day this week as the University is set to host Convocation ceremonies for 3200 students.



The group has sent an open letter to the University’s President and administration with three demands which include calling for Brock to cut any academic ties and partnerships with Israeli institutions, as well as academics and thinkers who have spoken and/or written in favour of them.



They also want confirmation that pro-Palestinian protesters, who are students, are not penalized for taking part.