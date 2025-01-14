A provincially-appointed mediator has been called in to help negotiations between Brock University and a union, representing its office, clerical, administrative, and library support staff.

If Brock doesn't secure a new collective agreement with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) District 35, workers may strike as early as Thursday.

Talks continue today with the union in a legal strike position as of Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Should the union decide to strike, Brock says it has contingency plans in place to ensure campus operations can continue.

In the event of a strike the campus will remain open and classes will continue as scheduled, however there will be delays entering campus.

Student services and campus facilities, including the Library, the Zone, the pool, and campus eateries, will remain open.

Research facilities will also remain open.