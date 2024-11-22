Ontario has announced $92 million to support Made-in-Ontario Research and Innovation.

The funding will go to 200 research projects at universities, colleges, research institutes and research hospitals across the province.

Brock University will receive $2 million to create Canada’s first Clean Plant Program to support Ontario grape and wine production.

The St. Catharines University will develop new growing and fermenting approaches to increase their resilience to threats such as pests, plant viruses and climate change.