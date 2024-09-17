A Brock tradition returns to the Meridian Centre this Friday.

The Steel Blade Classic celebrates 25 years when the Brock Badgers men's hockey team faces Guelph at 7 p.m.



The pre-game festivities, include Brock's Fan Fest, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. outside the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts.



There will be live music, local food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Click HERE to listen to Executive Director, Brock Sports and Recreation Melissa Krist on Niagara in the Morning.

Tickets to the game available through ticketmaster.



$1 from each ticket supports the Food First Program, which helps students facing food insecurity.

