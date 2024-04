Brock's beautiful cherry blossoms are in full bloom.



The Sakura trees started to bloom last week, which is a tad earlier than usual.



Residents flock to the University each year to see the rows of trees in front of the Schmon Tower.



In 2003, a total of 200 trees were donated to Brock University by the Japanese government as a gesture of friendship between Japan and Canada.



You only have a few days left to see the trees, as they usually bloom for about ten days.