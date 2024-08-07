A big donation for Brock University’s Indigenous Plus program.



Scotiabank has donated $500,000 for the program, which aims to help enhance the educational experience of First Nations, Métis and Inuit students at Brock University.

Students will have the chance to attend speaking engagements with Elders and Knowledge Keepers, and participate in workshops and mentorship initiatives.

They will also receive one-on-one career advising to connect their classroom learning to career goals.

“This generous gift will allow us to provide Indigenous students with opportunities to connect with culture and community, gain experience, develop skills and build a personal career plan to support their future aspirations,” says Katrina D’Intino, Brock’s Manager, Co-curricular Experiential Learning and Programs.

“Scotiabank is committed to reconciliation, deepening trust-based relationships with Indigenous communities where together, we can take meaningful action towards fostering an inclusive future for all,” says Noelle Urquhart (BBA ’98), Ontario District Vice President at Scotiabank. “Through our ScotiaRISE commitment to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups, we are proud to support First Nations, Métis and Inuit students in the Indigenous Plus program at Brock University.”