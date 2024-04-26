Brock University's new research farm in Thorold is getting some provincial cash.

The Ontario government is providing over $3.5 million through the Large Infrastructure Stream of the Ontario Research Fund for the Clean Agriculture for Sustainable Production Project.

The funding will help support the innovative research of the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute at Brock University.

"Ontario's agricultural sector supports critical rural economic development, both in Niagara and across the province," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"This provincial funding for Brock University through the Ontario Research Fund will help develop sustainable farm practices and establish a home for Canada's first Clean Plant Program for grapevines at the university's new research farm."



"By investing in cutting-edge research, we are safeguarding Ontario's position at the forefront of innovation that continues to be competitive on a global scale and has the ability to attract the best and brightest talent to our province," said Hon. Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

MPP Oosterhoff joined Dr. Inglis, as well as Dr. Lesley Rigg, President and Vice-Chancellor of Brock University, along with principal research scientists, Dr. Sudarsana Poojari and Dr. Jim Willwerth, to announce the funding at the future site of the Brock Research Farm in Thorold today.