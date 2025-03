A Big Brunch is coming up later this month.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara are hosting the new fundraiser on March 30.

The brunch at Queen's Landing in Niagara-on-the-Lake will include food, fundraising and entertainment.

Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Erin Graybiel discuss the event

Tickets are available now at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/BBBSN/events/the-big-brunch/

Funds raised will support the local youth mentorship program.