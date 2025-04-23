Bryan Adams has announced his North American Tour 'Roll With The Punches" is coming to St. Catharines.

He will play the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines with special guests, The Sheepdogs and Amanda Marshall, on Thursday October 2nd.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, April 29th, and general sales start Friday May 2nd at BryanAdams.com

Adams has been touring the world for over four decades.

His music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries, and he is the recipient of numerous Awards including a Grammy, American Music Awards along with 3 Academy Award, and 5 Golden Globe nominations, 18 JUNO Awards and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada.