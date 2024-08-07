Some of the best buskers in the world will be participating in the First Annual Downtown St. Catharines Busker Festival this weekend.



You will be able to watch buskers, from as far away as Australia, perform on St. Paul Street from Queen to Carlisle and James Street from King to St. Paul.



The two-day, family-friendly event starts Friday afternoon and runs until Saturday night.

Owner of Kobblestone Productions, and producer of the festival, Jay Henderson, says it is free to attend, however buskers depend heavily on tips, which they appreciate.

Friday’s festivities will kick off at 5 in the afternoon and wrap up with a 'Fire Spectacular' at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the event runs 11 to 9.