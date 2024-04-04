The hunt is on once again for the worst roads in Niagara.

CAA Niagara kicking off their annual campaign that shines a light on roads that need improvement in the region.



V-P of Automotive Services Kevin Puckett says the campaign helps alert municipalities to issues in the community.



Click HERE to listen to Puckett discuss the campaign on The Drive.



Last year Portage Road in Niagara Falls was named the worst road in the region with Ontario Street in St. Catharines and Lundy's Lane rounding out the top three.

https://caaworstroads.com/