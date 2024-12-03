The Niagara Port Colborne Health Coalition is looking to delay a discussion on health care in Port Colborne tonight.

The special meeting is set to discuss a proposal from Niagara Health for $6.2 million in funding for the new South Niagara Hospital to be built in Niagara Falls.

It will also cover an offer to sell the Port Colborne hospital to the city for $2 and a partnership with the City and local doctors to connect residents to primary care.

The Health Coalition would like to see council defer the discussion until after a series of public forums to allow residents to voice concerns and input.

They are encouraging residents to contact their councillor and mayor and request that they defer any decision.