Provincial Police have issued a Canada Wide Warrant for a man known to frequent the Niagara area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is searching for 32 year old Joshua Morningstar.



He is white, 6 foot, 155 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.



He has a number of distinguishing tattoos.



They include "MORNINGSTAR" on the right side of his ribcage, "EST 91" on his right wrist, "Key Forever' on his right arm, a 5 point crown on his right hand, "P>D>M>G" on his left knee, and a lion head on his chest.



He is convicted for breaking and entering.



Police say he is know to frequent Niagara Falls and the region.



Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

