A birthday party for Canada's Polka King will be held this afternoon in St. Catharines.

Walter Ostanek will celebrate turning 90 years old at the Tim Horton’s at 353 Lake Street this afternoon from 1-3pm.

Ostanek will be performing, as well as “Johnny Cash” and a fiddler.

Ostanek has received 21 nominations for Grammy Awards and won has won three.

He recently won a King Charles II medal, and is a member of Canada's Walk of Fame.

Ostanek also won a million dollars in a London, Ontario based charity lottery.

The public is welcome to attend today's event.