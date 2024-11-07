Canadian Blood Services is hoping people will pay tribute to those that served by making a plasma donation this month.

They say the need for plasma is rising rapidly and a donation in November could recognize those Canadian troops that have served.

Canadian Blood Services says their donor base has grown in the past year but it is not keeping pace with the rising patient need.

They say 1 in 2 Canadians are eligible to give blood, yet only 1 in 76 actually does.

There are 1,793 open appointments to donate plasma in November.

The donor centre is located at 420 Vansickle Road.

You can book an appointment online at blood-dot-ca or call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).