Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, has already killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on X the government is monitoring the situation and urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to the region.

Joly thanked Air Transat for helping to fly home Canadians on Tuesday from Jamaica.

The United States National Hurricane Center says Beryl is forecast to be at or near major hurricane strength when it passes near or over Jamaica today, near the Cayman Islands on Thursday and into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is raising money to provide relief to people affected by the powerful storm.