A pair of canal bridges will be closed for a short time this week.



The Glendale Avenue bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The Mellanby Avenue bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says the closures are for maintenance on the bridges.