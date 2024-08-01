The 46th annual Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival returns to Port Colborne this weekend.



The weekend features boat tours, midway, a car show, kids zone, live music and more.



The musical lineup includes Tom Cochrane on Friday night, Billy Talent headlining Saturday, and an Elvis tribute on Sunday afternoon.



The annual car show cruises into the T.A. Lannan Sports Complex, 550 Elizabeth Street on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click HERE to listen to Mayor Bill Steele discuss the weekend on The Drive.

The Kids Zone has a new location this year and will be set up at King George Park and offering bouncy castles, foam parties and more.



Fireworks will close out the weekend Sunday night at 10 p.m. you can watch from West Street along the Welland Canal or from the concert grounds at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park.



The opening ceremony is set for 3 p.m. Friday at the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum.

For full details visit https://www.portcolborne.ca/en/recreation-and-leisure/canal-days.aspx