Taking a photo this holiday weekend could help the Niagara Children's Centre.

As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign Beaverloch Farms is opening up their canola fields.

They are collecting donations for the Children's Centre as people come in to take a picture in the field on Merritville Highway.

Click HERE to listen to Don Smith talk about the fundraiser on Niagara in the Morning.

Smith says they will even be matching the donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.

You can find the field at 2150 Merrittville Highway, Thorold.

Here are the hours this weekend.

Friday, May 16 – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, May 19 – 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To make a donation to the Niagara Children's Centre or to learn more about the campaign visit helpkidsshine.ca