A 56-year-old caretaker of a high school in St. Catharines has been charged with the sexual assault of a student.



Niagara Regional Police say they launched a sexual assault investigation last Thursday, that was alleged to have occurred at St. Catharines Collegiate on Catherine Street.



The Child Abuse Unit was called in, and found a caretaker from the school had touched a student, under the age of 16, in a sexual manner.



The alleged incident happened on school grounds and during school hours.



56-year-old Lawrence Paroyan of St. Catharines has been arrested, and charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference.

A bail hearing will be held Thursday.

Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who may have information or if anyone has been a victim, or suspects their child may have been a victim, is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009519.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.