A memorial will be held this Saturday for a St. Catharines City Councillor who passed away unexpectedly two days after celebrating his 79th birthday.

Carlos Garcia, who was serving his third term representing Port Dalhousie, died on Monday.

His family says he passed after a brief illness.

Garcia's family is hosting a Final Farewell Tribute for Carlos this Saturday at noon at George Darte Funeral Home's ceremony room, with a reception to follow.

Donations in honour of Garcia can be made to the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, Port Dalhousie Conservancy, and the Port Dalhousie Beautification and Works Committee.

Click here for more details.