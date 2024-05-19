Niagara police are investigating some property damage in Welland.

Between the hours of 1:00am and 2:00am on Saturday, suspects damaged multiple cars, street signs, and residences with spray paint in the area of Bradley Avenue and Sauer Avenue in Welland.

The damage consisted of hateful and vulgar language.

Officers are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and obtaining any information related to the incident.

Anyone who may have video footage in the area of Bradley Avenue and Sauer Avenue or in the area of Hildred Street, between the hours of 12:00am and 5:00am or dash cam footage is asked to contact police.

Anyone who may have been in the area and has information is asked to contact officers at 905-688-4111, option 3 ext. 1009702.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.