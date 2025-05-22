Three individuals have entered guilty pleas following a joint investigation by the RCMP and Canada Border Services agency.

In 2018, the RCMP's Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment and the CBSA began an investigation into human trafficking and unauthorized employment of foreign nationals.

Following investigations, the RCMP and CBSA conducted eight search warrants in the Golden Horseshoe area, seven in Hamilton, and one in Milton the following year.

They discovered a total of 84 foreign nationals living in deplorable conditions.

In some instances, upwards of 25 people were living in a single house.

Many houses had infestations of bed bugs, cockroaches, and other vermin.

As a result, Miurel Baracamonte was charged in 2023, and Mario Roca Morales was charged in 2024.

Most recently, on April 23rd of this year, Christian Vitela pled guilty to employing foreign nationals without authorization.

If you have information about suspected human trafficking or foreign nationals being illegally employed, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.