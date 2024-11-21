It was a day to celebrate the accomplishments of women in business in Niagara.

The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, and Women in Niagara presented the 2024 Women in Business Awards today at the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel in Niagara Falls with over 500 people attending.

CKTB’s Steph Vivier, from Niagara in the Morning, hosted this year’s ceremony.

Michele O’Keefe, Director of Athletics and Student Engagement at Niagara College, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Formerly the CEO and president of Canada Basketball, she joined Niagara College in 2018, the same year she received the prestigious Leadership in Sport Award at the Canadian Sport Awards.

Stephanie Thompson was presented with the Ruth Unrau Legacy Award.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these outstanding women today,” said Mishka Balsom, CEO of the GNCC. “But it is a greater privilege to witness and to benefit from their work. We hope that these awards will shine a light on their achievements and inspire women and girls in Niagara follow their example.”

This year’s recipients are:

Cultural Arts Award, sponsored by CAA Niagara: Barbara Worthy, Niagara-on-the-Lake/Niagara-wide

Excellence in Environmental Leadership Award, sponsored by Walker Industries: Bobbie Armstrong, Niagara Falls/New York, NY

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Anchor Niagara: Bonnie Watts, Fort Erie/Niagara-wide

Young Professional Award, sponsored by Ridley College: Brittany Davy, St. Catharines/Niagara-wide

Emerging Business Award, sponsored by Niagara Region Economic Development: Harlee Barfknecht-Zuber, Welland

Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Fedcap Canada: Melissa Achal, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Health Care Hero Award: Leah Jeffery, St. Catharines/Niagara-wide

Equity Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Niagara College: Lilian Lum Mbah, Niagara Falls/Niagara-wide

Excellence in the Public Sector Award, sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC): Lina DeChellis, Welland

Excellence in the Not-for-Profit Sector Award, sponsored by Niagara Pen Centre: Lori Gill, West Lincoln/St. Catharines

Corporate Leadership Award, sponsored by Hatch: Marrianne Wilson, Stoney Creek/Thorold

Excellence in Hospitality & Tourism Award, sponsored by DDL & Co : Melissa Achal, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Award, sponsored by MNP: Nattaly Gerena Romero

Excellence in Trades Award, sponsored by Kraun Electric: Sabrina Frechette, St. Catharines