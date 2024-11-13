The Celebration of Lights Holiday Fundraising Campaign in support of the Niagara Health Foundation is returning.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held tomorrow at Regional Headquarters to mark the start of the campaign, which helps ensure Niagara Health has the necessary equipment, programs, research, and education to provide excellent care to patients.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Celebrate Recovery, Support Healing, Honour Someone Special.”

Donations can be made at www.LightsForHealth.com, and contributions of $50 or more will be recognized with personalized holiday bulbs, each inscribed with a name or message of the donor’s choice and displayed at a Niagara Health site selected by the donor.

This year, the campaign highlights the Niagara Health Children’s Health Unit, which will be decorated with festive lights.

“It’s a special time at the Children’s Health Unit,” says Lindsay Johnston, a Child Life Specialist at Niagara Health. “We wish all families could be home for the holidays, but we work to make sure that our young patients still feel the joy and comfort of the season.”

Andrea Scott, President and CEO of Niagara Health Foundation is thanking Alectra, who is supporting the campaign.

"Thanks to our community’s generosity and Alectra Inc.’s steadfast support, Celebration of Lights has become a beacon of hope and care each holiday season. Every gift helps light the way for patients and their families, bringing comfort and strength when they need it most.”