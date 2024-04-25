Habitat for Humanity Niagara will be getting a donation of four townhouses in Thorold.

Construction for the four houses is already underway, thanks to a donation from Centennial Homes.

“This is a significant contribution to Habitat Niagara and the community as a whole, because this generous gift allows Habitat Niagara to build more affordable housing to help Niagara families,” said Mark Carl, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Niagara. “By building these four townhomes, Centennial Homes and their team of subtrades will make a positive impact on the lives of local families who will soon call these homes their own.”

Carl says that the funds for the houses are completely covered by Centennial, and that the donation will allow them to allocate their resources elsewhere to build additional homes.

Centennial Homes was awarded Company of Year in 2023 by the Niagara Home Builders Association.