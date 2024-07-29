The Niagara Region is looking to clamp down on hecklers inside the council chambers.

The changes include a ban on signs and props.



They are also putting a prohibition on clapping and heckling.



Click HERE to listen to Regional Chair Jim Bradley discuss the changes on Niagara in the Morning.



There are other adjustments including a requirement that motions dealing with issues outside council’s jurisdiction include a mover and seconder before being added to the agenda.



Another change is aimed at discouraging councillors from fraternizing or engaging with those in the gallery while council or committee is in session

