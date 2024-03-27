Niagara parents have been sent a letter outlining changes to transportation requirements.

When the school year resumes in September, more high school students with the Niagara Catholic and District School Board of Niagara will have to walk to school.

Niagara will follow provincial standards and adjust the distance needed to ride a bus, from 2.5 km to 3.2 km.

That means students who live 3.2 km or more from their designated school will be eligible for bus service, while students who live less than 3.2 km from the school will no longer be eligible for transportation.

"We understand that this change may impact some families. We assure you that this decision was made after significant discussion and thoughtful consideration at all levels. This adjustment will ensure consistency with provincial standards and help streamline transportation services."