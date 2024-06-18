Niagara Region Transit announcing its latest moves to help residents get around the Region easier.

Officials say as of July 2, 2024, Niagara Region Transit will unify its Niagara Specialized Transit (NST), Fort Erie Accessible Specialty Transit (FAST), and NRT OnDemand services, which are currently provided by Via Mobility and BTS Network to Voyago.

Voyago, is a transportation company expanding across Ontario.

For residents in Grimsby, Lincoln, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Pelham, Port Colborne, Wainfleet and West Lincoln, it will replace NRT OnDemand.

For residents in Fort Erie, it will replace FAST.

It also replaces Niagara Specialized Transit, a service that provides inter-municipal paratransit service to all 12 municipalities.

Officials say residents will be able to access the integrated microtransit and specialized service through its Niagara Region Transit Plus app, or by calling 1-833-678-5463, ext. 201.

Come October 1st, Fort Erie Transit On Demand will transition to Niagara Region Transit operated by Voyago, replacing Regional Limousine when that contract ends.

Niagara Region Transit also announcing it is bringing customer support inhouse and extending its service and booking hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Currently, there will be no service available on Sundays and holidays.

"We're thrilled to introduce this unified transit experience. By streamlining services and expanding our customer service hours, we're making transit more convenient and creating connections from and for the communities we serve. We're committed to supporting our riders every step of the way during this exciting transition." Carla Stout, General Manager, Niagara Transit Commission