A man is facing charges after a serious crash in Lincoln earlier this year.

On January 12th an SUV collided with a fuel tanker on the Fort Erie bound lanes of the QEW near Tufford Road.

The crash sent both vehicles into the ditch and the tanker spilled a large amount of diesel fuel onto the ground, closing the highway for hours.

Ontario Provincial Police have now charged 59-year-old Mirkarim Mousavi from Burlington with dangerous driving.

Detectives say there were reports of a black Mercedes brake checking other vehicles.

They allege it was this action that caused the collision.

Mousavi is due in court on June 9th.

