A 44-year-old man has had charges against him upgraded after a man, who had been assaulted, died in hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday January 26th, when a severely injured man was brought to the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls.

He was transferred to an out-of-region hospital, and has since died from his injuries.

Police believe the assault occurred at Buckley Towers, an apartment building in Niagara Falls.

44-year-old Blair Young appeared in court today as charges against him were upgraded to Second-Degree Murder.

Police say the two men are known to each other and the attack was not random.

Members of the Homicide Unit are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Detective Sergeant David Pierini at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.