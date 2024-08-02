Two fires were reported this morning in west Niagara, including a suspicious barn fire.



Niagara Police say they are now investigating the fire, which broke out at 5:45 a.m. in the area of Young Street and Regional Road 12 in West Lincoln.

Anyone with information is being asked to to call them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009224.

The barn was not occupied at the time, and no chickens were harmed.

Meantime, fire crews were also called to Bridgeport Drive in Lincoln for a house fire at vacant home.