Liberal Chris Bittle has been elected to a fourth term in St. Catharines.

Bittle was first elected in 2015 and collected more than 50% of the vote.

He defeated Conservative candidate Bas Sluijmers and NDP candidate Karen Orlandi.

Bittle is the lone Liberal elected in Niagara.

His vote total of more than 34,000 smashes his previous best that was set in the 2015 campaign when he initially won the seat with just over 24,000 votes.

Voter turnout in the riding was 68%.