Cirque Du Soleil are coming back to St. Catharines.

There are six performances of OVO scheduled for the Meridian Centre with two in December and four in February.

OVO opened in 2009 and has stopped in 40 countries since then.

Tickets are on sale beginning June 10th at 10 a.m.

cirquedusoleil.com/ovo

OVO in St. Catharines for the Holidays:

-Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7pm

-Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1pm

2025 Dates:

-Thursday, February 20 at 7pm

-Friday, February 21 at 7pm

-Saturday, February 22 at 3pm and 7pm

-Sunday, February 23 at 1pm and 5pm