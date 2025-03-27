Niagara Falls is calling all artists.

The city is inviting Niagara Falls residents aged 18 and over to compete in the Juried Art Exhibition that will be held at The Exchange Atrium Gallery.

There is no entry fee, however, all participants must register by Friday, May 30th.

Artwork can be submitted in any medium except sculpture.

Pieces must be delivered to The Exchange on July 26th.

Cash awards will be given to the winners of 3 different categories:

$500 for emerging artist, $1000 for mayor's selection, and $1000 for best in show.

The exhibition will take place from August 7th to October 25th.

More details can be found at niagarafalls.ca