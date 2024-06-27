With Canal Days just over a month away, Mayor of Port Colborne, Bill Steele, announced this year's music and festival lineup for August 2nd to the 5th.

Things will kick off on the Friday with the HTZ-FM Rocksearch winners, Gravely.

Vancouver-based rock group Odds will hit the stage next, with Tom Cochrane closing out the night.

Saturday, The OBGMs will take the stage, The Lazys are up next, and the evening will wrap up with a set from Billy Talent.

Sunday afternoon will feature The Hellbent Rockers, Tim E. Hendry, and the Yes Men will play a tribute to Elvis Presley.

And just ahead of the fireworks at 10 p.m., it will be 80’s retro night, kicking off with The Bomb, and Canada’s ultimate live video dance party Neon Nostalgic will close the evening.

Family friendly fun will also be running all through the weekend, including ship tours, recreation zones, craft shows, and even a Midway Carnival.

For more information on events, visit: portcolborne.ca