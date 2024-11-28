St. Catharines will be transforming some downtown storefronts with public art.

The St. Catharines Downtown Association is inviting Niagara-based artists to submit some artwork for the initiative.

Chosen works will be made into vinyl window coverings for shops in downtown.

Submissions are open to all artists living in Niagara, regardless of artistic title.

There's also no limit to the number of artworks that an artist can submit.

A total of five works will be selected.

Special attention will be given to works that reflect the Indigenous and Black histories or contemporary culture of St. Catharines.

Applicants can submit their artwork online at stcatharines.ca/StorefrontArt

All submissions must be in by December 11th.

Selected artists will be contacted on December 20th.