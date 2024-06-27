St. Catharines is modernizing its parking system by removing all coin-operated single-space parking meters.

The City will be replacing the outdated meters with HONK pay-by-phone zones, and pay-and-display multi-space meters.

The transition away from coin-operated meters is due to a combination of issues, including vandalism, constant maintenance, and difficulty finding replacement parts.

These issues have made the current system unsustainable.

For more information on the new parking system you can visit the city's website HERE